As I sit with my feet up in the recliner staring out the picture window, it’s hard not to feel discouraged. Twelve inches of snow blanket everything in sight, and it’s still coming down hard. I have no motivation to put on my coat and boots to dig my way out of the house yet again. Maybe after one more cup of coffee.

One of my favorite pastimes is riding a dirt bike, an activity that I can only do a few months of each year and then dream about for the rest of the year. Oh! The sunshine, the wind in my face, and the exhilaration of shifting into a higher gear! I long for that right now.

