...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
As I sit with my feet up in the recliner staring out the picture window, it’s hard not to feel discouraged. Twelve inches of snow blanket everything in sight, and it’s still coming down hard. I have no motivation to put on my coat and boots to dig my way out of the house yet again. Maybe after one more cup of coffee.
One of my favorite pastimes is riding a dirt bike, an activity that I can only do a few months of each year and then dream about for the rest of the year. Oh! The sunshine, the wind in my face, and the exhilaration of shifting into a higher gear! I long for that right now.
