Incumbent Renee Bell topped challenger Jessica Hedinger 998-699 in the Washburn County register of deeds primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Both candidates ran on the Republican ticket in the partisan election, so Bell will move forward to the November 3 General Election. No Democrats will be on the ballot in that race.
The register of deeds race was the only contested race locally on the Republican ticket, and none were on the Democratic ticket. No one ran on the Constitution ballot for the local elections, and incumbent District Attorney Aaron Marcoux will be on the ballot in November as an Independent.
The general election will be for president, U.S. representative, even-numbered Wisconsin State Senate seats, all Wisconsin Assembly seats, and all district attorneys.
Just under a quarter of eligible voters went to the polls in the primary election, 3,154 out of an estimated 12,938.
In Washburn County, Tuesday night's count on the Democrat side was:
> Congress District 7 – Tricia Zunker, 1,254.
> Assembly District 73 – Nick Milroy (incumbent), 607.
> Assembly District 75 – John C. Ellenson, 591.
And on the Republican side:
> Congress District 7 – Tom Tiffany, 1,646.
> Assembly District 73 – Keith Kern, 738.
> Assembly District 75 – David Armstrong, 794.
> Washburn County clerk – Lolita Olson (incumbent), 1,571.
> Washburn County treasurer – Nicole M. Tims, 1,544.
> Washburn County register of deeds – Renee M. Bell, 998, and Jessica Hedinger, 699.
