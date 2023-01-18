...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy lake enhanced snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and locally higher amounts up to
9 inches. Blowing snow from winds gusting as high as 35 mph is
possible near the shorelines of Lake Superior.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult during the Thursday
morning commute. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility, especially on State Route 13 and US Highway
2. The hazardous conditions may impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
