MELLEN — The Mellen Granite Diggers rolled past the Bayfield Trollers with a 49-28 win in the Indianhead Conference finale Thursday night.
Mellen went into halftime leading 27-12 and outscored the hosts again in the second half.
"We played really good defense and had a little spark at the end of the first half," Mellen head coach Dale Neibauer said. "Makenah Stricker fueled that, and we had pretty good play from Kadence Beeksma, too. It's nice to win the final game of the season at home for Senior and Parents Night."
Jordyn Delegan led all scoring in the game with 17 points
for Mellen. Stricker followed up with 11 points, and Beeksma added 10.
Leala LaPointe paced Bayfield with 11 points.
No. 7 seed Mellen (11-5 IC, 13-8 overall) hosts No. 10 Webster in a WIAA Division 5 regional on Tuesday.
No. 13 seed Bayfield (4-10, 4-13) visits No. 4 seed Siren.
• At South Shore 37, Drummond 30— The Cardinals split the season series with the Lumberjills with an Indianhead Conference home win Thursday evening in Port Wing.
South Shore led 19-14 at the break and outscored the Jills again in the second half.
Lily Truchon led the Cardinals with 11 points, Natalie Knaack added nine, and Chloe Sipsas chipped in seven in the win.
Marissa Miller had three 3s and led the game with 13 total points for the Jills. Jordan Bjork added eight points.
No. 3 seed Drummond (12-4 IC, 16-6 overall) hosts No. 13 seed Birchwood in a WIAA Division 5 regional game on Tuesday.
No. 5 seed South Shore (12-4, 17-5) hosts No. 12 seed Butternut in the only all-IC matchup in the first round.
• Butternut 52, at Washburn 48— The Midgettes finished the conference season with a road win over the Castle Guards Thursday.
No. 12 seed Butternut (3-13, 7-15) visits No. 5 seed South Shore for a regional Tuesday.
No. 15 seed Washburn (1-15, 2-20) visits No. 2 seed Northwood.
• Hurley 78, at Solon Springs 57— The Northstars finished the season undefeated in the IC with a road win over the Eagles Thursday.
No. 1 seed Hurley (16-0, 19-3) hosts No. 16 seed Winter in Division 5 regional action Tuesday.
No. 11 seed Solon Springs (4-12, 7-14) visits No. 6 seed Luck.
• At Mercer 50, Ironwood 45— The Tigers beat the Red Devils (8-8, 9-8) in the IC finale Thursday.
No. 9 seed Mercer (8-8, 12-10) visits No. 8 seed Frederic for a regional Tuesday.
