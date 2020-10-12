The Hayward Hurricanes boys soccer team was edged by the Barron Bears 2-0 Tuesday, Oct. 6, in a rain-shortened game at Barron.
“Riley Brennan was great in the nets as usual,” said Coach Jon Weber.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, the Canes played well against the Beavers at Cumberland, but the hosts scored in the 80th minute to defeat the Canes 1-0 in a hard-fought match.
The Hurricanes will conclude their regular season with a game at Spooner this Thursday, Oct. 15. Then the Canes will open the WIAA playoffs with a Division 2 regional semifinal at Antigo at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.