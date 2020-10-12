The Hayward Hurricanes boys soccer team was edged by the Barron Bears 2-0 Tuesday, Oct. 6, in a rain-shortened game at Barron.

“Riley Brennan was great in the nets as usual,” said Coach Jon Weber.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, the Canes played well against the Beavers at Cumberland, but the hosts scored in the 80th minute to defeat the Canes 1-0 in a hard-fought match.

The Hurricanes will conclude their regular season with a game at Spooner this Thursday, Oct. 15. Then the Canes will open the WIAA playoffs with a Division 2 regional semifinal at Antigo at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

