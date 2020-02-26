The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team has drawn a No. 8 seed and will host the No. 9 Ellsworth Panthers in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the RJS Gymnasium at Hayward High School.

The winner of the March 3 game will play in the regional semifinal at No. 1 Prescott Friday, March 6. The regional championship will be played Saturday evening, March 7, at a site to be determined.

Besides Ellsworth at Hayward, other first-round games in the northern bracket will find No. 12 Osceola at No. 5 Northwestern, No. 13 Amery at No. 4 Somerset, No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Bloomer, and No. 10 Barron at No. 7 Baldwin-Woodville.

The sectional semifinal will be March 12 at Somerset and the sectional championship will be March 14 at Altoona.

