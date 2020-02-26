How do birds keep their legs and feet from freezing?

There are only three ways for wildlife to survive our winters. They either hibernate, like black bears, migrate, like our ruby-throated hummingbirds, or remain here to take their chances with the winter elements, like our black-capped chickadees.
Birds that live in cold climates like ours are faced with the continual problem of keeping warm. Fortunately, feathers provide superb insulation that permits their core body to stay warm even in subzero temperatures. But what about exposed body parts that aren't covered with feathers like legs and feet? I have often wondered why birds don't freeze their feet and legs during the winter cold.
Sometimes feeder birds will cover both feet and legs with their breast feathers while feeding on branches or the ground. Some birds, like waterfowl standing on ice, may stand on one leg while warming up the other leg in the breast feathers, then switching legs. Birds may also further decrease heat loss by constricting blood vessels in their feet thereby reducing the amount of blood flowing into the feet.
In researching the potential problem of freezing legs and feet, I found that many birds have a unique system to minimize heat loss through their legs and feet as follows. The arteries of a bird that carry blood from the heart, and veins that carry blood back to the heart lie in direct contact with each other in their legs. This allows for heat exchange between the warmer arteries and the cooler veins thereby conserving heat in the following manner.
The large artery carrying 104-degree Fahrenheit blood from the body down the leg is positioned next to a large vein carrying cool blood back from the foot to the warm body. The cooler venous blood flowing back to the body is warmed by absorbing heat from the warmer arterial blood flowing next to it. As the venous blood continues toward the body, it encounters increasingly warmer parts of the artery such that heat is picked up all the way through the leg. This allows the venous blood to arrive back into the body at a temperature only slightly lower than the arterial blood leaving the body. So, that is why bird legs and feet don't freeze in cold weather. Amazing, indeed!
I am glad birds have such adaptations to survive our northern winters, otherwise, our winters would be birdless and bleaker than they already are.
The Private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom & Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment only.
