How do birds keep their legs and feet from freezing?

This pair of mallard ducks standing on ice are using a counter-current heat exchange system formed by arteries and veins in their legs and feet to keep them from freezing. Both birds are standing on one leg while the other leg is being warmed by body feathers. Switching legs periodically keeps them warm and from freezing. The female mallard on the right is also reducing heat loss by tucking its beak with nostrils into warm, fluffy feathers, so it isn't breathing in cold air that would have to be reheated by the body.