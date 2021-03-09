Rich Holmes has been selected to lead the Rice Lake girls soccer team after the school district approved the coaching hire at its meeting on Monday night.

"Coach Holmes possesses a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion regarding the game of soccer," athletic director Tim Lipke said in a written statement recommending the hire to the board of education.

Holmes served as the junior varsity coach for the girls program and was previously a varsity assistant for the Rice Lake boys soccer team for nine years.

Holmes replaces Nick Merkt, who resigned from the position earlier this year.

