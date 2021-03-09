Rich Holmes has been selected to lead the Rice Lake girls soccer team after the school district approved the coaching hire at its meeting on Monday night.
"Coach Holmes possesses a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion regarding the game of soccer," athletic director Tim Lipke said in a written statement recommending the hire to the board of education.
Holmes served as the junior varsity coach for the girls program and was previously a varsity assistant for the Rice Lake boys soccer team for nine years.
Holmes replaces Nick Merkt, who resigned from the position earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.