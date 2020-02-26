Highway 77 major donor volunteers for Adaptive Ski

Don Becker, of Becker Law Office of Madison and Wausau, was out pushing the sled of a disabled skier on Friday, Feb. 21 in the City of Hayward.
Becker is one of the thousands of volunteers that help make the annual American Birkebeiner such a great event.
But Becker is not just a volunteer and a skier who was scheduled to ski his 35th Birkie the next day; he's also a major donor.
It's Becker's substantial gift that will make possible the future bridge to cross Highway 77 scheduled to be set this summer.
The Highway 77 structure will be called the Becker Law Link. Becker said his wife came up with the name because it represents a permanent connection or link that will happen to the Birkie Trail system and the City of Hayward.
"I think the community has given a lot to the ski race and to the things that I love," he said, "and I think putting in the bridge helps the drivers so they don't have to detour during the day, saves the volunteers, and saves the police force who have to be out there, who have to monitor things, and it will allow for emergency vehicles to go through easily, and it is a year-round asset."
Becker said he enjoys skiing and credits the sport for helping him stay healthy, and he likes the area.
"It's a lovely community and I am proud to be part of it."
Becker has a been involved with the Adaptive Ski when it used to be called the Sit Ski and then changed its name to reflect a wider range of disabled athletes, such as the blind.
"I have a disability law practice," he said. "These are the people who I help and I make my living on and I ought to give back, and this event is about being an able body, not just disabled. These are not disabled people. These are people who have different abilities than we all do."
