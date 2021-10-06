Advancing to state

HHS golfer Gillian Johnson will play in the state championship girls golf tournament at University Ridge Oct. 11-12.

 Contributed photo

Hayward Hurricanes girl golf team senior Gillian Johnson is advancing to the Oct. 11-12 state meet at University Ridge in Madison after qualifying as an individual at the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Pheasant Hills near Hammond Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Johnson shot an 85 to tie for eighth overall at Pheasant Hills. The Hurricanes shot 369 to place fourth as a team, short of advancing to state.

Playing at the sectional for the Hurricanes besides Johnson were, sophomore Macey Reier, 16th with a 93; sophomore Alyson Reier, 18th, 95; freshman Tara Eckes, 21st, 96; and junior Elle Titus, 43rd, 132.

The top two teams at the sectional who are advancing to state are Prescott, 318; and St. Croix Central, 327.

Regis-Altoona placed third with 357, the Canes fourth with 369; Somerset, fifth, 394; Spooner sixth, 400; Barron seventh, 401; and Grantsburg eighth, 484.

Qualifying as individuals for the state meet besides Gillian Johnson are Ava Pesha, Somerset, 83; and Sydney Greenfield, Spooner, 85.

