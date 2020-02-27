HELLO, NEIGHBOR

How long have you been in the area?
"I live in Rice Lake. I have lived here for 28 years."
What family do you have in the area?
"It's just me and my wife in Rice Lake now. We raised our two sons here but they have moved out of town. We have no other family here."
What is your career and best part of the job?
"I am the training coordinator at Rice Lake Weighing Systems. I work with customers traveling to Rice Lake Weighing Systems for technical and sales training. I enjoy meeting customers from all over the world. I like learning about their companies, applications where our scales are used, cultures and more. Visitors are always so grateful for our hospitality and their newly acquired knowledge."
What are your favorite local events?
"I am a member of the Rice Lake Area Garden Club. I like our summer garden tours. It is fun to see others' yards."
What is your favorite travel destination?
"We are originally from South Dakota. I enjoy getting back there in the fall for pheasant hunting. I have never been to New England in the fall but hope to do that soon."
What are your talents/hobbies/interests?
"I enjoy gardening and landscaping. We have a large corner lot in town and I've enjoyed landscaping it over the years. I like wood working. I'm lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world. I love getting outside, getting some exercise (rollerblading, walking, biking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and so on), hunting and fishing."
What are some of your favorite books and shows?
"Movies—"The Sting," "The Electric Horseman," "Secretariat," "The Thomas Crowne Affair," "McLintock," "Dances with Wolves," and "Hidden Figures."
What color best describes you?
"Green, maybe because of my gardening and love of the outdoors."
What is your favorite genre of music and are you musically gifted?
"Classic Country. I do sing but only when I'm alone."
What are three material items that you cannot live without?
"My reading glasses, a good pair of shoes and a hot water heater."
What is the best meal you ever had?
"There is a tie: prime rib at Country Inn and the Friday fish fry at Pine Ridge."
Do you have any pets?
"None at this time. We've had dogs over the years and hope to get another when we retire."
If you could have a superpower, what would it be?
"A Peace Maker—with the wave of my arm there would
be peace on earth."
What is one life-changing event you have experienced?
"I can't think of one specific event. I think we all go through good times and bad that shape us. If there was one thing that made me take a step back it was seeing images from the Hubble Telescope. WOW, it made me realize how truly small I am."
Are there any words of advice you live by?
"Live your life in a way that your friends will respect you and your family will love you."
