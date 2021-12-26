Hellertoon

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Monday to 2 AM CST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Monday to 2 AM CST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Sign up for our daily email newsletters to be informed every day!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.