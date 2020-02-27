A Mardi Gras-themed Dueling Pianos fundraiser for Benjamin's House emergency shelter is Friday, Feb. 28, at Turtleback Golf and Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the duel begins at 7 p.m. Rock It Man Entertainment will provide the duelers. Must be 21 or over to attend. General admission is $50, with a served table for eight for $500. Tickets include entertainment and appetizer buffet. Purchase tickets on line at www.benjaminshouse.org or call 715-736-2437.
