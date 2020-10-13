A group of the state’s leading advocacy organizations on Oct. 9 launched the “Stop the COVID Spread” coalition, an effort of Wisconsin’s leading health care, business and advocacy organizations who have joined to educate the public about the seriousness of the pandemic and the critical need to continue to practice preventative measures — social distancing, hand washing and the use of protective masks.
The coalition aims to address the looming public health crisis that is threatening to overwhelm health care systems around the state.
“As a member of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, we applaud their efforts to bring the state’s industry leaders together to form the ‘Stop the COVID Spread’ coalition,” said Luke Beirl, chief executive officer of Hayward Area Memorial Hospital (HAMH) and Water’s Edge. “In order to fight COVID-19, we must continue to work together to reduce the impacts of COVID.”
The surge of COVID cases throughout Wisconsin is impacting health care organizations across the state. As of Monday, Oct. 12, the Harvard Global Health Institute designated the COVID-19 prevalence rate for Sawyer County as “moderately high.”
Many neighboring counties also are experiencing high rates of prevalence, and the rates of deaths and hospitalizations statewide are alarming.
“Wisconsin is in a troubling place and worsening when it comes to COVID,” said Eric Borgerding, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hospital Association in an Oct. 9 press conference to announce the statewide campaign. “The condition of our pandemic is visible in the alarming increase in COVID infections and for the past month daily new records in COVID hospitalizations.”
Locally Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water’s Edge continue to monitor the local, state and national data related to the pandemic.
“We are extremely concerned with the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state,” Beirl said. “We are focused on making sure we have the resources and staffing we need to care for our community.”
Beirl added the hospital has been monitoring available beds for hospitals within and outside of the region
“The surge of cases throughout the state, may limit our ability to transfer patients to a higher level of care for both COVID- and non-COVID-related illnesses,” Beirl said. “We have to be constantly ready to isolate and treat COVID patients while continuing to care for patients with a variety of other needs and conditions.”
The Sawyer County Public Health Department is responsible for reporting the number of “ever hospitalized” patients, which is defined as a Sawyer County resident who has been hospitalized for more than 24 hours due to COVID. As of Monday, Oct. 12, 11 Sawyer County residents have been designated as “ever hospitalized.” To date, none have been admitted to HAMH.
However, the “ever hospitalized” number does not reflect those who have been seen or treated at HAMH for less than 24 hours. For example, a patient seen in the emergency department for two hours and treated for COVID may not need to be admitted, and therefore would not be considered “ever hospitalized,” or a COVID patient may be transferred from HAMH to another facility and therefore not considered “ever hospitalized” at HAMH.
HAMH, Sawyer County Public Health, LCO Health Center, NorthLakes Community Clinic and Essentia Health continue to partner to discuss the current situation and resource allocation.
The COVID hotline and curbside testing are a result of that collaboration. The hotline is available to schedule testing at one of two curbside testing locations:
• LCO Health Center offers testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Hayward Area Memorial Hospital offers testing from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and recently expanded hours to include weekend appointments on Saturday and Sunday available from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Recently HAMH also has experienced an increase in the number of curbside tests administered.
Those who are experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care provider to schedule a test.
Those without a local primary care provider can contact Essentia Health E-Visits at www.essentiahealth.org/services/e-visit/ to be assigned a provider.
“By continuing to focus on the recommended safety practices, we can all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID and keep our schools and businesses open,” Beirl said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.