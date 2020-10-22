Lac Courte Oreilles musky fishery showing signs of life
Lac Courte Oreilles has a long-standing reputation as a world class muskellunge fishery. Musky are certainly present in the lake today, and we know they grow well, but a combination of factors has led to extremely low natural reproduction and limited stocking success.
One of the factors believed to be working against musky in LCO is northern pike, which were not native to the lake but got in during the mid-1900s and have increased in abundance since. Pike spawn in the same areas as muskies, and compete with them for habitat and food throughout most of their lives.
In 2017 we initiated a program to reduce pike abundance with the hopes that it would improve musky abundance. Now, a few years after the initial stage of pike removal, we are seeing some exciting signs of life from the musky fishery.
First, PIT tagged muskellunge stocked into LCO in 2017 appear to be doing very well. Anglers have reported catching quite a few of these over the last two summers. I caught one myself on a tip up last winter. We are also catching them in our surveys.
This is a considerable improvement over other recent stocking events, where very few, if any, stocked fish turned up over the following years.
Even more exciting, in fall 2020 we captured a natural born musky. It was too small to be a stocked fish from 2017 at just 17 inches long (so probably a 1- or 2-year old) and not carrying a PIT tag like the stocked fish. This is the first confirmed natural born musky to appear in a survey for several decades. The fish was beautifully spotted and healthy, and hopefully the first of many that we will capture.
We hope to survey LCO in spring of 2021 to check on adult pike and musky. Winter has already showed its cold face, and with the recent snowfall, it’s made for tough conditions. Hopefully, we will see some warmer fall weather.
Fishing report
Hayward Bait & Bottle (Trent Hoff): Musky fishing has been tough as lakes are still turning over. Reports of small to medium sized suckers have been working better than the larger size. Rubber lures like Bulldawgs, Lake X Toads and Depth Charges have been raising a few for area fishermen. Grandmas and Jakes have been popular for larger crankbaits. Most action has been reported in 10 to 15 feet of water and at the bottom of the water column. Working existing vegetation has been an important factor.
Northern pike have been hanging out in pretty much the same places as musky and have been biting swimbaits, northern sucker minnows and crankbaits have been working best.
Walleye have been scattered. Working 20 to 30 feet of water during the day and 10 feet or less in the morning and evenings is where most people have been finding them. When working the shallows the walleye have been found more commonly around existing vegetation. Walleye suckers have been catching some good sized fish. Snap jigs have been favored for deeper water.
Crappie have been staging in 20 to 30 feet of water in the main basins cruising bowls and close to vegetation when present. Chicken jigs, jig and a minnow and assorted soft plastics. Black/chartreuse or red/green color combos have been making for a good bite.
Bluegills have been found as shallow as 5 feet on smaller lakes under 300 acres but more typically in 8 to 12 feet on most bodies. Small marabou jigs, waxies, and bimbo skunks have been the ticket to success.
Largemouth bass have been slowing down but can still be found in 5 to 10 feet of water. Swim baits and spoons seem to be favored. This time of year they will hold tight to structure. Look for wood, vegetation, or cribs with access to deeper water.
Smallmouth bass have moved into the rivers or to water ranging 20 to 25 feet on average if lake fishing. Most anglers have been successful working walleye suckers or nightcrawlers.
