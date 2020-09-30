The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team finished their regular season by placing sixth in the Heart O’ North Conference for the 2020 season following the HON tournament Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Sioux Creek Golf Course in Chetek.
Hurricanes junior Gillian Johnson earned all-conference honors as she shot a 94 at Chetek to place third in the tournament and third in the season points standings.
The HON meet medalist was Ladysmith’s Jackie Wallin, who shot an 88. Northwestern’s McKenzie Tuura shot a 91 to place second. Also in the top 10 were Reese Smith, Northwestern, 95; Brooke Vergin, Barron, 96; Katlyn Scott, Ladysmith, 98; Emma Cooper, Superior, 98; Alleah Anderson, Cumberland, 99; Claire Bartlett, Barron, 99; Britta Hubbs, Luck-Unity-Frederic, 100; Sydney Greenfield, Spooner, 100; Julia Corbin, Spooner, 100; and Michelle Wallin, Ladysmith, 100.
Also scoring for the Hurricanes at Sioux Creek were Macey Reier, tied for 12th place with 104 strokes; Alyson Reier, 107; Victoria Dos Santos, 125; and Kaitlyn Galde, 163.
In the HON team competition, Northwestern finished first with 397 strokes, followed by Ladysmith, 390; Spooner, 406; Barron, 407; Superior, 421; Hayward, 430; Luck-Unity-Frederic, 458; Cumberland, 469; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 486; and St. Croix Falls, 492.
The all-conference team consists of Jackie Wallin, Ladysmith, 58 season points; Claire Bartlett, Barron, 50; Johnson of Hayward, 45; McKenzie Tuura, Northwestern, 43; Sydney Greenfield, Spooner, 40; Alleah Anderson, Cumberland, 39; Kaitlyn Schott, Ladysmith, 32; Brooke Vergin, Barron, 29; and Britta Hibbs, Luck-Unity-Frederic, 27.
Barron match
On Sept. 21, the Hurricanes played a nine-hole match at Barron, scoring 195 strokes to Barron’s 184.
Hayward’s Gillian Johnson and Barron’s Claire Bartlett and Brooke Vergin tied for medalist with scores of 43.
Also scoring for the Canes were Macey Reier, tied for second with a 45; Victoria Dos Santos, 53; and Alyson Reier, 54.
