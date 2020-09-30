While losing two matches last week, the Hayward Hurricanes volleyball team is improving, according to Coach Alicia Wiebe.
“We are continuing to find our connections with each other and grow as a team,” Wiebe said.
The Canes played their home opener on Sept. 22 against Cumberland. The Beavers won three straight sets, 25-12, 25-11 and 25-15. The team leaders included Avery Wellauer, top server; Holly Miller, top attacker; Emily Paffel, top passer; and Kaly Crone, most assists.
Hurricane seniors were honored after the game. They are Maddy Lyons, Emily Paffel, Kaly Crone, Ciara Dennis, Brea Lundsten, Holly Miller and Kalista Cadotte.
The Hayward JV defeated the Cumberland JV, 2-1, with scores of 25-9, 25-22 and 25-9.
The Hurricane C team also topped the Beavers, 2-1, with scores of 25-7, 25-8, 21-25.
On Sept. 24, the Hurricanes traveled to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, where the Bulldogs defeated the Canes 3-1. The Bulldogs won the first two sets, 25-14, 25-9. The Canes won the third set, 25-21. Chetek then won the fourth and deciding set, 25-16.
The game leaders were Kalista Cadotte, top server; Camilla Bonicatto, top attacker; Emily Pafel, top passer and digger; and Kaly Crone, most assists.
The Hayward JV defeated the Chetek JV, 2-1, with scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 25-15.
The Hurricane C team also beat Chetek 2-1. Scores were 25-14, 25-5, and 22-25.
The Canes will play at Spooner this Thursday.
