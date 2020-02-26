Emails and letters for the Editor's Inbox must be limited to 500 words. Letters will be edited for length and clarity. Preference will be given to first-time or non-frequent writers. Anonymous letters will not be accepted for publication. No two letters from any one writer will be printed in a four-week period. Thank-you letters, poetry, and consumer complaints will not be printed. Each letter must include the writer's full, legal name, address and telephone number for verification purposes.
Email to: pmitchell@sawyercountyrecord.net; or mail letters to: Editor's Inbox, Sawyer County Record, P.O. Box 919, Hayward, WI 54843
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.