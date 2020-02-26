Emails and letters for the Editor's Inbox must be limited to 500 words. Letters will be edited for length and clarity. Preference will be given to first-time or non-frequent writers. Anonymous letters will not be accepted for publication. No two letters from any one writer will be printed in a four-week period. Thank-you letters, poetry, and consumer complaints will not be printed. Each letter must include the writer's full, legal name, address and telephone number for verification purposes.

Email to: pmitchell@sawyercountyrecord.net; or mail letters to: Editor's Inbox, Sawyer County Record, P.O. Box 919, Hayward, WI 54843

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments