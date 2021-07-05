Accepted:

Gently used furniture

Major appliances in working condition, including microwaves

Cabinets and fixtures

Sinks, faucets and countertops

Toilets, tubs and showers

Building supplies (includes wood, electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, exteriors such as siding and gutters and doors and windows)

Not accepted:

Clothing or kitchenware

Small appliances

Electronics (televisions, computers, printers or telephones)

Mattresses or bedding

Baby cribs, infant products or toys

Sleeper sofas or bunk beds

Hazardous materials (including paint, pesticides and halogen bulbs)

Exercise equipment

