Accepted:
Gently used furniture
Major appliances in working condition, including microwaves
Cabinets and fixtures
Sinks, faucets and countertops
Toilets, tubs and showers
Building supplies (includes wood, electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, exteriors such as siding and gutters and doors and windows)
Not accepted:
Clothing or kitchenware
Small appliances
Electronics (televisions, computers, printers or telephones)
Mattresses or bedding
Baby cribs, infant products or toys
Sleeper sofas or bunk beds
Hazardous materials (including paint, pesticides and halogen bulbs)
Exercise equipment
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.