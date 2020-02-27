After placing fifth in the Big Rivers Conference tournament Saturday, the Rice Lake High School gymnasts move on to the Division 2 sectional this Saturday.
The eight-team sectional is at River Falls High School, starting at 11 a.m. The top two teams and the top five individuals in all events will advance to the state meet Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Rice Lake Warrior junior Trinity Roberts will make her bid for a state spot after tying for fourth place in vault in the Big Rivers meet with a personal best 9.0 score.
Roberts added an 11th place in balance beam (8.025), a 12th place in uneven bars (7.725), and 18th in floor exercise (8.075) for an all-around total of 32.85, good for ninth place among the 23 all-around gymnasts.
Both the 7.725 bars and 32.85 all-around scores were personal bests for Roberts.
Other highlights for Rice Lake included a personal high on bars of 6.375 for junior Justine Berg, and a personal best 7.425 floor exercise for sophomore Bella Nordquist.
In vaulting, Warrior junior Micaela Walters placed 13th among the 33 vaulters with an 8.5 score.
"The girls performed well overall," said Warrior head coach Greg Stager. "We had a great show at vault and floor and even posted a season best team score on bars. But the balance beam claimed victory over us today. We'll focus on that some more."
The season-best team bars score was 26.25.
River Falls, which is in the same Division 2 sectional as Rice Lake, won the Big Rivers conference meet with a 137.575 score, well ahead of runner-up Eau Claire Memorial/North at 132.775.
Menomonie was third (128.80), Chippewa Falls fourth (124.65), Rice Lake fifth (113.775), Superior sixth (111.60) and Hudson seventh (93.925).
Besides Rice Lake and River Falls, also in Saturday's sectional will be Menomonie, Onalaska, the co-op team of West Salem/Aquinas/Bangor, the co-op team of Grantsburg/Luck/Unity/Webster, and the co-op team of Gale-Ettrick/Trempealeau/Cochrane-Fountain City/Melrose-Mindoro.
