Power sports

• Snowmobiling at Power Sports: Sevenwinds Casino will host the Midwest Extreme Snowmobile Challenge cross-country races powered by Hayward Power Sports Saturday, Feb. 29. Racing will take place from 9 a.m. to dark through the fields, woods and campground located behind the casino. The 8.5-mile course will go through the campground east of the casino and return along the power line to the casino.

Highlights this week

• Boys hockey: The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team opened the WIAA playoffs in a big way with a 12-0 win over the Chequamegon Co-op (Park Falls, Phillips, Butternut) Seals Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hayward Sports Center.

• Girls hockey: Kennedy Sprenger's power play goal at 2:55 of sudden-victory overtime lifted the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team to a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers in a WIAA sectional quarterfinal playoff Thursday, Feb. 20, in Chippewa Falls.

Coming up

• Boys basketball: The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team has drawn a No. 8 seed and will host the No. 9 Ellsworth Panthers in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the RJS Gymnasium at Hayward High School.

• Girls hockey: The Hurricanes play in Tuesday's sectional semifinal against the Eau Claire Area Stars at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire. The winner advances to the sectional final at Somerset Saturday, Feb. 29.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments