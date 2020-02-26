Power sports
• Snowmobiling at Power Sports: Sevenwinds Casino will host the Midwest Extreme Snowmobile Challenge cross-country races powered by Hayward Power Sports Saturday, Feb. 29. Racing will take place from 9 a.m. to dark through the fields, woods and campground located behind the casino. The 8.5-mile course will go through the campground east of the casino and return along the power line to the casino.
Highlights this week
• Boys hockey: The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team opened the WIAA playoffs in a big way with a 12-0 win over the Chequamegon Co-op (Park Falls, Phillips, Butternut) Seals Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hayward Sports Center.
• Girls hockey: Kennedy Sprenger's power play goal at 2:55 of sudden-victory overtime lifted the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team to a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers in a WIAA sectional quarterfinal playoff Thursday, Feb. 20, in Chippewa Falls.
Coming up
• Boys basketball: The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team has drawn a No. 8 seed and will host the No. 9 Ellsworth Panthers in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal playoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the RJS Gymnasium at Hayward High School.
• Girls hockey: The Hurricanes play in Tuesday's sectional semifinal against the Eau Claire Area Stars at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire. The winner advances to the sectional final at Somerset Saturday, Feb. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.