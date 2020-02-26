The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team finished its regular season with three losses on the road last week: 39-38 at Spooner; 66-44 at Superior; and 58-33 at Ladysmith.

Senior Emily Morgan led the Hurricanes in scoring in all three games with 14 points against Spooner, 16 against Superior and 15 against Ladysmith.

The Feb. 18 game at Spooner saw Hayward commit 24 fouls and Spooner 23 fouls. The Canes shot 22-for-33 from the free throw line, while the Rails shot 12-for-28.

