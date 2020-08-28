A 13-year-old girl was killed in a UTV crash that involved three other youths ages 11 to 14 on Thursday, Aug. 27, near Silver Lake in Barron County.
At 12:54 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a UTV crash on 11 1/2 Street south of Cty. Hwy. B, east of Cumberland with multiple injuries.
According to the sheriff's department, initial investigation shows four youths between the ages of 11 and 14 were riding in a UTV in 11 1/2 Street when the driver lost control, causing the UTV to overturn. All four occupants were ejected from the UTV.
> 13-year-old female from Cumberland was deceased at the scene.
> 12-year-old male from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition.
> 14-year-old male from Rice Lake was flown to Regions Hospital where he was treated for a head injury and was released from the hospital late Thursday evening.
> 11-year-old male from Rice Lake was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake where he was treated and released.
This accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Through initial investigation it was discovered that no helmets or seatbelts were being used at the time of the accident.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, LMC Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, and two Life Link Helicopters all responded to the scene.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved, and a huge thank you to all of EMS/Fire/First Responders and Law Enforcement Responders for their response," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
