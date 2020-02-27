The Barron County Master Gardeners have a $500 scholarship available for an eligible Barron County student interested in pursuing and education in horticulture, landscape design or turf management.

Interested students should obtain an application from the Students Services Department at their high school.

The school will then forward the application to Kim Grover at the Barron County Extension Office. Deadline for the scholarship application is April 24.

The MGs also have two $150 grants for community garden projects open to nonprofit groups or organizations with the same deadline to submit to the Extension Office.

