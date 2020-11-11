Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KT AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FT EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&