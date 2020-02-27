GENEROSITY FOR GUATEMALA

Rice Lake Rotary president Gordon Hodgett presented a check for $7,600 to James Meyer this month for the Food for the Poor program. Meyer, who was born in Guatemala and is the adopted son of Damon and Arlaina Meyer, has raised more than $40,000 for the program. That has helped build six shelters—or homes—for families in Guatemala. The Rotary Club has committed to fund four additional homes for families in Guatemala, totaling $30,000, over the next 5 years. With the motto "Service Above Self," the organization directs their fundraising and volunteering work to help those in need in the local community and across the globe.

 PHOTO BY RYAN URBAN

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments