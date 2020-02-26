Gavin Abric to play hockey at West Point

Gavin Abric

Former Hayward Hurricanes All-State goaltender Gavin Abric recently committed to the Army to play hockey at West Point Military Academy starting next year.

The Army Black Knights are a NCAA Division 1 college hockey program and are a member of the Atlantic Hockey Conference.

Abric will finish out his current season with the Jersey Hitmen of the National Collegiate Development Conference (Junior hockey league within the USPHL). They are currently in first place in the league, and Abric also was selected to the league's All-Star game earlier this year.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments