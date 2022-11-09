11-4-Arfee_1.jpg

Washburn Castle Guards senior Arfee Edwards is not a hard person to find. On the court or field, she possesses a competitive, high-energy game that is obvious and attention-grabbing – good enough to earn her repeat all-conference selections in volleyball while also establishing her as among the Indianhead Conference's fastest sprinters.

When she is not doing her own sports, Edwards is an avid fan of others, tapping her creative side to take photos that have been published online and in print. Edwards recently sat down with the Ashland Daily Press to discuss her interests, passions and plans after graduation.

