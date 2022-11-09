...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Washburn High School senior Arfee Edwards plans to compete collegiately in volleyball while continuing to follow her passion for health and wellness. (Contributed photo by Bemused Design & Photography)
Washburn Castle Guards senior Arfee Edwards is not a hard person to find. On the court or field, she possesses a competitive, high-energy game that is obvious and attention-grabbing – good enough to earn her repeat all-conference selections in volleyball while also establishing her as among the Indianhead Conference's fastest sprinters.
When she is not doing her own sports, Edwards is an avid fan of others, tapping her creative side to take photos that have been published online and in print. Edwards recently sat down with the Ashland Daily Press to discuss her interests, passions and plans after graduation.
