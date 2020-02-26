The Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail will lead a hike on Saturday, March 7, in Timberland. Hikers should meet by 5 p.m. at the CASTA lighted trail parking lot on Cty. Hwy. H nine miles northwest of Cumberland.

The hike is about three miles (two hours) to the warming house on Boyd Road where light food, beverages, and shuttle back to cars will be provided. Hikers will go past the newly built Burnett County cabin which can be rented. The trail is groomed so snowshoes are optional.

Questions and to register: Bob, 715.761.1657, or heldharbor@gmail.com.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments