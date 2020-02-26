The Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail will lead a hike on Saturday, March 7, in Timberland. Hikers should meet by 5 p.m. at the CASTA lighted trail parking lot on Cty. Hwy. H nine miles northwest of Cumberland.
The hike is about three miles (two hours) to the warming house on Boyd Road where light food, beverages, and shuttle back to cars will be provided. Hikers will go past the newly built Burnett County cabin which can be rented. The trail is groomed so snowshoes are optional.
Questions and to register: Bob, 715.761.1657, or heldharbor@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.