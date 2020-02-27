The best way adults can improve their employment options is through education. Northwest Wisconsin CEP and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College partnered to offer free adult education and literacy classes throughout Northwest Wisconsin. Classes will help individuals improve their abilities in reading, writing, math, computer skills and more.
Lack of literacy interferes with everyday activities such as writing a note to a teacher, reading to a child, checking a receipt from a grocery store and may even prevent an individual from getting a job with a wage sufficient enough to provide support to their family.
If you or someone you know would benefit from obtaining literacy skills, please contact Northwest Wisconsin CEP to be matched with a tutor. Tutors can provide one-on-one support in a variety of areas and are available to meet in a mutually agreed upon public location such as a library, job center or coffee shop. In addition to reading, writing, math and computer skills, tutors can also help to navigate online job applications, set up a budget, attain the GED or HSED, prepare to enter college, create resume, write letters and more.
"When individuals learn how to read, write, do basic math and use computers, they have the power to lift themselves out of poverty, lower health care costs, find and keep sustainable employment and ultimately change their lives," as stated by proliteracy.org, an organization that addresses adult literacy.
Classes are located in Ashland, Balsam Lake, Hayward, Ladysmith, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Solon Springs, Spooner and Superior.
