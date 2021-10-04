Freda J. Miller went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2021.

Freda was born in Bremen, Indiana, on October 7, 1932. Freda grew up in an Amish farming home. She worked at a hardware store until marrying Elton Miller on November 21, 1956. Freda, Elton, and her three children moved to Spooner, Wisconsin, in the fall of 1972 where they began dairy farming.

Freda was a loving wife, mother, homemaker, and artist. Her paintings are in many homes in Indiana and Wisconsin. Besides farming, Freda worked at the flower shop in Spooner and was well known for her floral arrangements. She loved gardening, planting trees, hosting family events, and cooking.

Freda had a strong faith and took active roles in her church. She served as elder, teacher, and AWANA leader at Trego Community Church.

Freda is survived by her children, Phillip (Carrie) Miller, James (Kristy) Miller, and Jana (John) Bronson; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Herman Miller and Ernest Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elton; brothers, Eli and Oliver; sister, Laura; and five siblings who died in infancy.

A 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. funeral will be held on Oct. 7, 2021, at Trego Community Church in Trego with Pastor Bill Lee and Richard Lauger officiating and music provided by family and friends. Burial will be at Anah Cemetery with a lunch to follow at the family farm.

