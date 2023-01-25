schmock

Franklin Oliver Schmock, age 79, of Signor, Wisconsin, died Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Frank was born June 7, 1943, to Franklin and Florence (Ishem) Schmock. Bugger was a longtime resident of Hayward, Wisconsin and a Lac Courte Oreilles tribal member.

