In a 2016 Record article on the need for more foster homes, Karla Hasart, family and children services child protective supervisor (CSCPS) for Sawyer County, said at that time the legal definition of a foster parent is "a licensed provider for children who are placed in an out-of-home care by the court."
In that same 2016 article, Greta Blancarte, CSCPS case manager for Sawyer County, also offered an unofficial definition: ". . . someone with a big, loving heart who is willing to take in a kid who often comes with a lot of baggage who (is) in desperate need of some structure and some love and safety."
Four years later Bobbi Metcalf, foster care coordinator for the county and a CSCPS case worker, is again calling attention to a need for people who simply care about kids.
But Metcalf is looking for not just foster parents but also those willing to support foster parents and others to serve on a panel to review "permanency plans," plans seeking a long-term solution for the foster child.
Foster parents
At any time in Sawyer County, there are 10 to 20 children in foster care, and on any day there can be a need for another foster home.
The goal is to find a home within the child's county of residence. A less preferable option is sending the child out of the county.
"Kids do best when they are ... in a family environment and with siblings," she said. "We try to keep them together with their siblings, and we try to keep them close to home so the visitation can take place."
Metcalf said many have taken information on becoming foster parents. The county is looking at making the foster care process easier and less intimidating, but ultimately it isn't about the paperwork — it's about the children.
And it's not about money, either.
"People will often say the foster parents are in it for the money," she said. "They want to make money, but the thing is if someone is making money off foster care, they are doing it wrong."
The government dollars provided for children in foster care are meant for care of children.
"If the parents are making money, the kids are not benefiting," she said.
Being a foster parent is not an income opportunity, but it shouldn't result in financial hardship.
"We don't want to set them up for financial failure, but that is the other thing — the foster family needs to be able to show that they make enough money on their own, so they can't just do foster care," she said. "They need to have some other source of income that pays for all their monthly expenses."
The ideal situation in Sawyer County is to have a pool of foster homes available to match various personalities so the children are placed in homes where they feel comfortable.
The goal of foster care, she said, is not to remove children from their biological parents, but if they are removed, to work toward reuniting parents and children.
Others needed
Other volunteers needed to support this system of children care, Metcalf said, include those willing to offer foster care parents some relief.
The concept of respite care providers relieving the burden of caregivers for the elderly and infirm is well known, but foster parents also need relief for short periods of time.
There's also a need for volunteers to help evaluate a "permanency plan" for the children — a plan created aiming for the best permanent outcome for the child.
The idea of using community members to review plans, she said, is to offer an outside, fresh perspective.
"It is beneficial to the family and kids to hear from people on the outside," she said.
Those who volunteer to review plans must sign a confidentiality agreement and not share information.
A review of the permanency plan, said Metcalf, is required every six months. If there are no volunteers available to perform the review, the only other option is to use the court, which is already burdened with a high number of legal cases.
Potential volunteers
Metcalf said the county is recruiting volunteers in professional and social communities where people have experience and interest with kids, such as teachers, outreach staff, church and medical staff.
Info
Those interested in either becoming foster parents, respite workers or permanency plan reviewers, can contact Metcalf by calling (715) 638-3322. Her email is Metcalf@sawyerhs.haywrd.wi.us.
