FORWARD BANK MAKES CHARITABLE DONATION TO LOCAL RESCUE ORGANIZATION

With a recent donation to Catkins Animal Rescue, Forward Bank's Charitable Money Market Account donations have exceeded $1,000,000 since the program launched. Pictured from left, Kim Marten and Allie Plessner of Forward Bank present volunteers from Catkins Animal Rescue with a check for $298.69 on behalf of customers participating in the CMMA program.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

