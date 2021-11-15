A former Almena man pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child enticement-sexual contact on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Steven M. Nunemaker, 28, of Rush City, Minn., appeared in court before Judge J.M. Bitney in a plea hearing the week before the defendant was scheduled for a jury trial.

Nunemaker’s bond will continue, and his sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 17.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments