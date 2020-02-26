The newly-formed Northwoods Community Food Shelf in Hayward is holding a food and funds donation drive through March.
The food shelf is located at the Spider Lake Church youth campus on Hwy. 27-77 West near the hospital. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
On the first five days the shelf was open, 85 families visited it.
Food donations can be dropped off at Associated Bank in Hayward. Monetary donations may be sent to Spider Lake Church, P.O. Box 95, Hayward, WI 54843.
