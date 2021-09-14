Walkers laced up their shoes to hike downtown Rice Lake Saturday for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s and are on track to raise more than $12,000 to battle the deadly disease.
Walkers carried “Promise Garden” flowers, with colors carrying significance: orange for supporting the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, yellow for people who support or care for someone with Alzheimer’s, purple for someone who had lost a loved one to the disease, and blue for people who had Alzheimer’s.
Peggy Willert of Rice Lake was one of the walkers carrying an orange flower. She has not been directly affected by Alzheimer’s but was asked to support the cause by a friend. She walked with Sybela Yarish of Rice Lake, bearing a purple flower.
“My mother passed from Alzheimer’s three years ago,” she said. Her father, 98, remembered the walks and donated money for the cause.
The color that wasn’t represented but everyone hope to see one day was white to signify the first person to survive Alzheimer’s.
More than six million people in the U.S. — including 120,000 people in Wisconsin — are living with Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation.
“There’s not a cure, and if we don’t find one the numbers are expected to double for the number of people who have the disease,” said walk manager Rachel Bachhuber.
She was aided Saturday by Linda Braun of Milwaukee, an Alzheimer’s Association senior director of development. Her mother-in-law passed away from the disease and she has experience caring for the elderly.
“When you look at how seniors are impacted by health issues, Alzheimer’s is one of the most devastating,” Braun said.
Not only are the people stricken by the fatal disease affected, but more than 11 million people worldwide serve as their unpaid caregivers. The costs associated with Alzheimer’s are climbing into the 100s of billions of dollars.
“Alzheimer’s is destroying our families, finances and future, and it’s time to end it,” emcee Ryan Quinn said.
To donate, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.
