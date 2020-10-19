A pursuit that exceeded 100 mph on Highway 63 north of Hayward Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15, ended in the fleeing driver losing control of his vehicle, which rolled over several times with the driver being ejected, according to the City of Hayward Police Department.
Michael P. Newberry, 34, of Michigan was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a moving vehicle to flee in an attempt to elude an officer. Newberry faces numerous traffic violations also.
At approximately 3:24 p.m., Sawyer County Dispatch Center received calls of a white convertible vehicle operating in a reckless manner on Highway 63 near Ramer’s Small Engine Repair.
A Hayward patrol officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make contact in Ramer’s parking lot.
The driver stated that he was experiencing car troubles and then exited the parking lot onto Highway 63 heading north toward Hayward. The suspect’s vehicle accelerated rapidly and passed numerous vehicles.
The officer pursued with emergency lights and siren activated. The pursuit took officers through the city and it continued northbound on Highway 63, where the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department then assisted in the pursuit and took over radio communication.
The vehicle pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department advised that deputies were in Cable and were able to assist.
Just south of Cable, the suspect vehicle attempted to pass another motorist on the left side of the road and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times. Newberry was ejected from the vehicle but was alert and conscious at the scene. A female passenger was not ejected and was alert and conscious.
Officers immediately administered medical attention to both occupants, and both were transported by ambulance from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
