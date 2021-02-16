Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.
The arctic blast really has slowed down the fishing pressure in the area. Unless you are sitting in a permanent shack, it’s been very cold and unbearable to sit in. The break in the weather is on the horizon and it will be a good time to get out as the big game fishing season is nearing the end of the season until the spring fishing opener.
The panfish have been the main focus as the cold has forced most people to stay home or fish out of the shack. I was thinking the cold front would really shut the fish down, but surprisingly the crappies have been very active right before dark through about two hours into the darkness. Contrary the fish in the water column that usually bite better than others, the fish up high haven’t been as active. The fish coming off of or very close to the bottom have been the fish feeding. I’ve been using small crappie minnows on a green or yellow jig and using a very aggressive jigging action to get their attention. Then as the fish come up I hold the rod completely still and let the minnow do the rest. I let that rod load up and set the hook. It’s been producing a lot of crappies and has surprised me how active they have been with the cold temps.
With the big game fishing closing soon, now is a good time to catch some bigger pike. Look for shallow weeds, or river inlets and outlets that attract fish to those areas. The pike are starting to feed well and you will find them back in the shallows. With the warm weather predicted moving forward, the flags should be popping and it’s a good time to catch a big one.
Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.