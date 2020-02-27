The proceeds of many of the Friday night fish fries at the Moose Family Center at 40 E. Newton St., Rice Lake, go to youth causes.
On Feb. 28 and March 6, proceeds will go to the Rice Lake city girls basketball program. On March 27 and April 4, proceeds will go toward computers for student use at St. Joseph School.
