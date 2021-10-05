Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&