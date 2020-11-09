A fire spotted around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, destroyed an office and showroom owned by Spider Lake Trading Interior Design at 10566N Ranch Road in the town of Hayward.

Flames up to 40 feet high were coming from the structure when fire departments responded to the scene. Firefighters from several area departments responded to fight the blaze, including Town of Hayward, City of Hayward including two fire tower trucks, Town of Bass Lake and Town of Round Lake. Also, the Hayward DNR was paged out as embers were blowing toward a nearby woodland.

Firefighters were still on scene at midnight Monday.

There apparently were no injuries from the fire.

The structure is located about 300 yards north of State Hwy. 77, and is on the same road as The Ranch Supper Club, which was not endangered in the blaze.

