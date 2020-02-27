County
• Emma L. Brown-Erb, 29, of Hillsdale pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to first offense operating while intoxicated and was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment and pay $874.50. Brown-Erb's driver's license will be revoked for 7 months.
• Charles A. Clark, 58, of Clear Lake pleaded no contest on Feb. 12 to first offense operating while intoxicated and was ordered to pay $987.50 and undergo an alcohol assessment. Clark's driver's license will be revoked for 8 months and an ignition interlock device will be required for 8 months.
• Margarito X. Cuaquehua, 20, of Almena pleaded no contest on Feb. 12 to first offense operating while intoxicated and was ordered to pay $987.50 and to undergo an alcohol assessment. Cuaquehua's driver's license will be revoked for 8 months and an ignition interlock device will be required for 8 months.
• Eric J. Sudenga, 33, of Hayward pleaded no contest on Feb. 12 to first offense operating while intoxicated and was ordered to pay $987.50 and undergo an alcohol assessment. Sudenga's driver's license will be revoked for 8 months and an ignition interlock device will be required for 8 months.
• Basilio Caballero-Milan, 38, of Boyd pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to second offense operating while intoxicated and was ordered to 10 days jail with Huber and good time, to undergo an alcohol assessment and to pay $1,492. Caballero-Milan's driver's license will be revoked for 14 months and an ignition interlock device will be required for 14 months.
• Lukas C. Shearer, 29, of Cameron pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to second offense operating while intoxicated and was ordered to 20 days jail with Huber and good time, to undergo an alcohol assessment and pay $1,618. Shearer's driver's license will be revoked for 18 months and an ignition interlock device will be required for 18 months.
