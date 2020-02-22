Finding spirituality in the sugerbush

Some years you book across the bay, other years you just ski across the backyard. This year, I found myself in the backyard sugarbush in the last light of evening. I had too many commitments to make the annual trek across the ice, but I'm lucky to live in a place where I can go out my door and ski, snowshoe or walk into the woods. The evening light lit up the trees like candles, the chickadees sang, Ringo (our 1-yearold German shorthair) bounded in the snow, and a sweet peace came over me. Soon the sap will rise and the music of sap drips in metal buckets will welcome the changing of the seasons.
I've come across a lot of people who describe time in nature as spiritual. Light, energy, spirit, mystery, peace and oneness have been discussed around campfires and on sandbars by a river. "Nature = God" is etched on a sandstone cliff on Lake Superior, carved there in 1964 by one of the most influential surfers of all time, Tom Blake. It isn't just squirrel-huggers (as some of my friends might say) or surfers who think this way. One of my favorite writers about a nature-based spirituality is Hildegard of Bingen, a 12th century Christian mystic from Germany.
Hildegard of Bingen's most well-known book is Scivias, or "Know the Ways of Light." Her earth-based spirituality was a source of inspiration for her work as a plant-based healer and naturalist. She believed horticulture and gardening are religion because the Spirit lived in the natural world and thus could be known in the planting and watering of plants. Her hymns included thanksgiving for the fertility of the earth. Her work extended beyond the monastery as she is credited with helping to lay the foundation for the science of natural history in Germany.
Bingen's work was well respected. She was seen as a prophet and was made a saint. Yet the concepts she worked with are still controversial to this day. Some see science and religion as opposed to each other. Religious thought also often separates the spiritual world from the natural world, which has led (and continues to lead) to the persecution of communities who have earthbased spiritual practices and beliefs. One of the principles of Unitarian Universalism is "respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part." For many, including Bingen, the only way to understand spirituality is in unity with the planetary community of animals, plant life, air, and water. One might even find spirituality in the sugarbush.
Stacy Craig is pastor of the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She can be reached at stacymariecraig@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.