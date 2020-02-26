A look back through the pages of the Spooner Advocate
100 years ago
Feb. 27, 1920: At the Methodist church, young people to the number of about one hundred made merry in the basement parlors Tuesday evening in honor of Washington's birthday. Among the guests of honor were Lord Batwing, of London, Mrs. Alicia Ponsonby Jones, of New York and Paris, and her charming daughter, Si Plunkette, of Podunk Corners, and other famous society leaders. Refreshments of ice cream and cake were served. Mrs. Blanche Shonat was general-in-chief, and deserves much credit for the success of the affair.
80 years ago
Feb. 29, 1940: It looks as though the final development of the Lake Nancy dam project will soon become a reality, for we learn that virtually all easements required in southern Douglas county for the flowage have been procured only recently. The dam across the Totogatic river in Washburn county was constructed several years ago at considerable expense, but failure to procure the necessary easements in Douglas county have held up the final development of the project until now. The dam will create a sizeable flowage in the area west and north of the village of Minong, adding to the recreational advantages of that region.
60 years ago
March 3, 1960: Shaken up but not seriously injured were 13 persons, 10 of them St. Francis de Sales school children, in an accident near the junction of Highway 53 and 63 last week. Undersheriff Dale Marey checked a 1959 Edsel Station Wagon in which the 10 youngsters were riding with Rev. Fr. John Stoehr. Father Stoehr had not seen a car, driven by A. L. Neste, approaching from the rear and swung across the highway to turn into the road near Charlie's White House.
Three-year-old Gary Wayne Walter, of Stone Lake, posed for a photography holding a opossum, the first of this species ever found in the wild in this area. It was found dead by Gary's dad, Keith Walter, near their farm west of Stone Lake. It is believed the animal may have crawled into some farm machinery which was brought to a nearby farm from Iowa. It apparently died of starvation and exposure.
40 years ago
Feb. 28, 1980: Anyone remember that easy game a few weeks ago when the Spooner Rails blew Hayward off the court 75-59? Spooner came crashing down to earth Tuesday night and had all it could do to sneak past the Hurricanes 64-57 at Hayward.
20 years ago
Feb. 24, 2000: Warmth and rain may be the death knell for the area snowmobile trails this weekend. Several inches of new snow last week and immediate grooming by local snowmobile clubs put the trails in excellent shape for the first time this season. That could unravel with the mixture of temperatures in the upper 40s and rain — even thunderstorms — that have been predicted for the latter half of this week.
