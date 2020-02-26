What a beautiful weekend in Fifield — breezy, but in the low 40s. The snowmobilers were happy — the trails in the woods were great, and in town the roads were dry. It was much too warm for the heavy riding gear. The snow sunk down in the woods and was very hard. But winter is not over — March will soon be here, and it could come in like a lion.
Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Francis Church is at noon in Fifield that day.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Kay Thorne on Feb. 26; Phill Lindberg, Connie Teeters, Jacci Wirsing and Kimberly Schneider on Feb. 27; Courtney Meier on Feb. 28; Betty Rogers on March 1, and Bobbi Weik on March 2.
The Fifield American Legion Auxiliary will be holding its first meeting of the year on March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Fifield Town Hall. At this meeting, they will be planning the up-and-coming Ronald McDonald party in April. The potluck menu will be planned — members, please try to attend.
Our dear friends Bob and Marge Kleinsmith of Wintergreen Lake passed away together due to a fire in their home. Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Park Falls. Visitation is at 1:30 p.m., with services to follow at 2 p.m. May they rest in peace.
Merri Cassidy celebrates her 16th year in business on Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 4 p.m.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to Bob Dragovich and family on the passing of his wife, Nancy, on Feb. 15. Services were held last Friday in Phillips. She will be laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Phillips.
The Price County Historical Society held its monthly meeting at the Northwoods Credit Union in Park Falls. There are great things happening at the museum complex this year. The first fundraiser of the year will be their annual spaghetti feed, which will be held on April 21 at the Fifield Town Hall. Mark your calendars now.
Enjoy the sunshine. The geraniums are blooming indoors, anticipating the coming spring. Get outside, breath in some Vitamin D. Call if you have a news item.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.