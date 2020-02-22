Few gators take the bait on Lake Onalaska

I have always enjoyed trying to catch large northern pike both through the ice and in open water. Last week I headed to Lake Onalaska, which is a good place to fish gators.
Saturday, Feb. 15 High 33, low 20
I had my Chevy pickup loaded for this adventure, which would cover two nights of sleeping on the ice. Michelle Chiaro is originally from Little Rock, Ark., and has found that she really enjoys winter camping and ice fishing.
My golden retrievers Fire and Ruby took the back seat of the truck, and the bed was as loaded with gear as I could get it.
First challenge: Lake Onalaska — part of the Mississippi River to the north of La Crosse — has not had good ice this winter and because of that some trucks have gone through the ice. Feb. 14's low was 22 below zero and my intelligence people told me that they thought I could drive onto the ice with my truck. With the windows open, that is what I did.
The ice was doing some major cracking, and Michelle was petrified. I zoned her out for the drive, and we made it to where this gang has caught big gators in the past.
I started drilling holes with my Jiffy Pro 4 and was relieved to see 12 to 16 inches of frozen water below me.
Michelle and I put out six tip-ups and began the rather large task of building camp. I did notice and would the entire trip that very few people were driving trucks on the ice, and I was certain that it was just a matter of time before one of us was going to be doing hand-to-line combat with a gator big enough to bite a person's hand off if it was given the opportunity.
We spent the day visiting with all of our neighbors on the ice and had a first-rate social experience.
To put it bluntly, today was a "non-bite" on Lake Onalaska.
Sunday, Feb. 16 High 28, low 14
It was cold enough that the ice below was growing, so the entire night the ice was booming and banging like a thunderstorm. That was music to my ears, but not so much for a woman who grew up in the South.
Amazingly, today was another "non bite." About midmorning with Michelle's help we spread all our tips-ups out over about 3 acres with the hope of finding perhaps one hungry gator.
In midafternoon we saw a guy walking toward our camp and it was my good buddy Mike Brown, who is the president of the Coulee Chapter of Kids and Mentors Outdoors. Mike would not drive on the ice but made the onemile walk to visit with us, and we had a great time.
Good luck came our way when just before dark Michelle had a flag and caught about a 25-inch northern pike. While she was fighting that fish she had another flag and this fish was a true hog. The fight lasted a good 10 minutes and was a sight to behold as it seemed like her trophy got away several times.
A part of fighting a big fish on a tip-up is that sometimes the fish swims toward the person who is trying to catch it. That happened three times and so it was a rather intense experience. In the end Michelle iced what was probably a 12-pound gator and was she ever happy. Mike headed off the ice around dark, and we listened to music in the shack and ate good food until well after midnight.
The following morning, we broke camp and fished until noon. Once again we had no bites but we did not care. All goals had been met, the Chevy had stayed on top of the ice and the next snowstorm didn't start until an hour after I put the truck in the shed.
I have five more ice-fishing trips on the horizon and as I have always said, "winter is my favorite season!"
Mark Walters is an outdoors writer who journeys across the state seeking adventure and writes from his home in Nekoosa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.