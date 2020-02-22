February's lengthening days herald spring

By now we are halfway through February and even though still surrounded by a few feet of heavy snow the die is cast. Winter's days are numbered. In less than two weeks we will be into March, and that is the month of the breakup, the time when there is no doubt of spring's pending arrival.
When up in the hills with the three dogs this morning I actually felt just a little more zip in my step. It has been a real winter — much snow followed by a long spate of serious cold — but we know we have seen the worst of it. Our days of lengthening daylight are here and what a difference that makes.
Darkness has its merit, but in late February it is time for sunlight, and more of it. By this time of year enough is enough. We are ready for the change.
By now our local black bear cubs must be with us, still in their dens, but with us nevertheless. So tiny and helpless, but filled with the promise of new life. This time of year I think of those bears and their quiet lives.
Imagine a black bear's life in northern Wisconsin in late February. What must hibernation be like? The long sleep. Those bears must be so excited when exiting that den after the snow and cold leaves. Is it true that the first thing a bear does is to stretch its back and limbs? Isn't that what Rip Van Winkle did after his long sleep?
Most of our major league baseball players are at their Spring Training Camps by now, so our next big-time sports season is underway. Some of us complain about millionaires running for president — or, was that billionaires? — but we do not seem to be concerned when a baseball player hitting only .235 signs a one year contract for five or six million dollars. Well, maybe it is better to push such things aside and just ponder the lives of black bears in Lake Superior Country. Those bears don't sign any contracts. There are no guarantees for those fellows.
Valentine's Day was fun this year, in fact, more fun than it has been for some time. I do not know why, but when my bride and I joined her brother and his wife — along with a daughter and grandson of ours — for supper at a local eatery it just seemed so right. Nothing really fancy (I ordered a bowl of chili), although a few in our party did go with a special beefsteak dish, it just all seemed to work.
Two of us had sneaked a few Valentine's cards and boxes of heart-shaped chocolates into the restaurant, and just before our entrees were served we gave them to the daughter and grandson, and that little surprise was a hit. Old-fashioned surprises can still be nice. Little things.
Four of us around that restaurant table were in our eighth and ninth decades, so we have seen our share of Valentine's Day dinners. Yet, we four seemed to suspend our disbelief, to put aside the old sentiment of "been there, done that," because as I studied the scene I concluded all of us were having a good time. A quiet, but still good time.
This is the way it can be in a small town distant from any major city. We are far enough away to generally miss the action a large population center can bring, and we like it that way. Maybe most of us who live here year-round are country folk at heart.
So February has just about run its race. For a week or so our morning's light told the story. The sun peeks over the horizon a bit earlier each morning and stays a bit longer each afternoon. And that daylight has a certain softness to it, a gentle luminescence telling of warmth. It may be a cold day but our sunlight waves to us, tells us to stay the course, to lift our chin and smile. It will not be long now.
So when out with my furry friends my step is just a little lighter, and it might be my imagination, but I would swear they know what is happening. Their winters, too, are nearly over. Their long, sometimes, housebound days are coming to an end.
Some family members down at Lac Courte Oreilles are thinking of their sugarbush, of how soon they must get out into that woods and get things going. This anticipation is also occurring with family members at Red Cliff. It happens every year in late February. It is time to get things ready, to work up more firewood, and check the buckets, bags and spiles.
So. We still have weeks to go but now we can think of spring and what that means. Our winter has been a serious one, bringing plenty of snow, but soon it will end. And while we still love winter, we know when it is time for Spring.
Howard Paap is a writer and former poet laureate of Bayfield, where he lives with his wife and dogs.
