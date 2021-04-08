It’s the time of year when nature lovers can see things changing and every day brings something new.
This week brought the earlier-than-usual awakening of the spring peeper frogs and — sadly for allergy sufferers — the blooming of many poplar trees. The birds are singing before sunrise and most of the early spring arrivals are here and getting busy. I say “most” because I haven’t heard any snipes yet around the town of Gingles; I wonder if the lack of snowpack this winter is contributing to their absence since they’re a wetland bird and we’re pretty dry these days. Happily, another one of our spring friends has returned to the Northland, the mourning dove.
Mourning doves are widespread and well-known throughout the U.S. For most of the country, they’re a year-round resident, but here in far northern Wisconsin (and in the northern plains states), they arrive in early spring. Since I moved here from central Wisconsin I’ve missed having them around in the winter, but their arrival in late March has become a welcome announcement of warmer weather. Most people have heard and can identify the melancholy cooing song that gives them their name. It’s a sound that I associate with early spring mornings and hot summer afternoons. The other sound that tells you mourning doves are around is the high-pitched whistling of their wings when they’re in flight. These elegant birds aren’t flashy and are colored to blend in with their surroundings; usually they’re a combination of gray and buff, with black spots on the wings and an adorable black spot like a beauty mark under their eye.
I liked collecting mourning doves’ spotted wing feathers as a child and had a number of polka-dotted feathers lined up on my windowsill. They’re both graceful and stodgy, puttering around on the ground and hanging out in platform feeders not doing much of anything. They live just about anywhere except deep forests and live almost entirely on seeds.
Mourning doves have some interesting habits. They have a number of very cute courtship rituals that may be familiar to people who watch them at feeders. Mated pairs will strengthen their bond by nibbling each other around the neck, grasping beaks and bobbing their heads up and down. Males assist with nest-building by passing twigs and stems along the to the female who is doing the actual construction — all while standing on her back. You’ll frequently see mourning doves flying in groups of three during breeding season. These trios consist of a mated male in the lead, being chased by an unmated male who wants his rival out of an area in which he wants to nest and attract a mate.
The third bird is usually the first bird’s partner, whose motivations are unclear. Is she protecting her mate? Just coming along for the entertainment value? No one really knows. It’s a good example of their remarkable pair bond: mourning doves have been also observed watching over their deceased mates and trying to care for them. The ones who summer around here or farther north travel all the way to Mexico or Central America for the winter, while the ones who overwinter don’t move very far if they migrate at all.
Mourning doves are the most widely hunted game bird in the country. Hunters harvest around 20 million birds per year, which doesn’t make much of a dent in their population. The major concern for mourning doves isn’t hunting pressure so much as all of the lead birdshot that gets used in pursuit of them. The lead pellets on the ground look exactly like the seeds mourning doves eat to the tune of 20% of their body weight, which results i n significant lead poisoning especially around feed plots. (This problem afflicts many birds, from waterfowl to raptors, and is why many bird rehab specialists are lobbying state governments to limit or ban the use of lead in hunting and fishing gear). For non-hunters, the best way to attract mourning doves is just to scatter seeds, especially millet, on the ground or in platform feeders. Readers in the Eau Claire area can enjoy their company year round, and those of us on the South Shore can look forward to their return every spring as the snow starts to melt.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.
