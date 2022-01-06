Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue at a light to moderate rate through Thursday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&